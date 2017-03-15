LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Viewership Delayed, The Rock - Ballers Teaser, "Bella Brains" Video, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Mar 15, 2017 - 12:46:10 AM
- As seen below, Daniel Bryan hosts the latest episode of "Bella Brains" with The Bella Twins vying to see who's the smartest. This is the 6th round in the series.



- WWE stock was down 0.05% on Tuesday, closing at $20.26 per share. The high was $20.35 and the low was $20.09.

- The WWE RAW viewership from Monday night is delayed due to an outage at one of Nielsen's data facilities this weekend. We will post the numbers as soon as they are available.

- The Rock posted this teaser for season 3 of HBO's hit series Ballers, which premieres Sunday, July 23rd. Rock wrote, "This'll be our best season yet. @HBO's highest rated 30min show returns. Thx u for the luv. Luv u back. @BallersHBO JULY 23rd."




