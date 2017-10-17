LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Superstar Reportedly Taking a Leave of Absence
By Marc Middleton
Oct 17, 2017 - 7:44:56 PM
The same @WrestleVotes Twitter account that tweeted about Neville walking out of WWE RAW earlier this month has tweeted about Nia Jax also being upset and possibly walking out.

Regarding Nia's status, sources have been unable to confirm that she walked out but Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the RAW Superstar has been granted a leave of absence for personal reasons. There's no word yet on how long she will be away or what led to the request but WWE officials did grant her the leave.

The next season of Total Divas has reportedly finished filming so this leave will not affect her role on the show. Stay tuned for updates on her status.

