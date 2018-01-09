LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Superstar Gets Stitches (Video), Match for Next Monday's RAW, Braun Strowman
By Marc Middleton
Jan 9, 2018 - 12:38:06 AM
- As noted, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained his title over Cedric Alexander on this week's RAW but lost the match via count out. Enzo suffered a minor injury above his eye and needed 4 stitches to close the cut, as seen in the Fallout video below:



- Asuka vs. Nia Jax has been announced for next Monday's RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. This week's RAW saw Nia attack Asuka from behind as Asuka was making her entrance for a match.

- Braun Strowman left Kane and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar laying on this week's RAW after using a grappling hook to bring down a large structure on top of them. The segment ended with Kane struggling to get to his feet while Lesnar was taken away in an ambulance. Kane, Lesnar and Strowman will do battle in a Triple Threat with the title on the line at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Below are Braun's post-show comments along with video from the segment:






