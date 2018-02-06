LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Social Score, WWE Superstars Hype Elimination Chamber, Goldust - Mandy Rose
By Marc Middleton
Feb 6, 2018 - 3:10:44 PM
- WWE posted this video of Goldust dedicating a weekend live event win over Curt Hawkins to Mandy Rose. Goldust and Rose will face Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso on tonight's MMC episode.



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.412 million total interactions this week - 270,000 on Facebook, 959,000 on Instagram and 183,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.534 million interactions - 431,000 Facebook interactions, 802,000 Instagram interactions and 302,000 Twitter interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Elias tweeted the following to hype the WWE Elimination Chamber match. As noted, Elias won last night's RAW main event over John Cena and Strowman to earn the final entrance in the Chamber at #6. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz joins Reigns, Cena, Elias and Strowman as confirmed participants. Next week's RAW will feature Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor vs. Apollo Crews to determine the final participant. The winner of the Chamber will go on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.











