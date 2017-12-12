LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Social Score, WWE Stars Play Dreidel with Drew Gulak (Video), WWE NXT Hype
By Marc Middleton
Dec 12, 2017 - 5:46:28 PM
- WWE posted this video of Shinsuke Nakamura, Kalisto, Bayley, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Carmella, Dolph Ziggler and The Ascension joining Drew Gulak for a game of dreidel for Hanukkah:



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. RAW had 533,000 total interactions this week - 354,000 on Facebook and 179,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's show, which drew a total of 615,000 interactions - 369,000 Facebook interactions and 245,000 Twitter interactions. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

- WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon and Triple H tweeted the following to hype Wednesday's NXT episode, which will premiere at 7pm EST on the USA Network as a part of WWE Week. Confirmed for the special broadcast debut of NXT is Moon vs. Peyton Royce, NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas vs. Fabian Aichner and Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black in a Fatal 4 Way qualifier. The same episode will then air on the WWE Network in its usual timeslot.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Hideo Itami Main Roster Debut Date, Colin Delaney Returns to WWE (Video), Clash Theme Song

  • Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, Fashion Files Full Video, Naomi Returns (Video)

  • Second Special Referee Added to WWE Clash of Champions Match

  • New Matches Set for Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions PPV

  • Spoiler on a Former Impact X Division Champion Debuting for WWE Soon

  • New WWE 2K18 DLC Announced (Video), Lana - Naomi Total Divas Teaser, WWE Stock

  • WWE Star Makes Clash of Champions Challenge, Rusev & Aiden English Tease Surprise (Videos)

  • This Week's WWE RAW Draws Lowest Viewership Since Summer

  • WWE RAW Social Score, WWE Stars Play Dreidel with Drew Gulak (Video), WWE NXT Hype

  • Kalisto Issues Challenge for WWE 205 Live, WWE Congratulates The Rock, RAW Top 10



    		•