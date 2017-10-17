LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Social Score, Total Bellas Preview Clips, WWE Stars at Funko HQ (Photos)
By Marc Middleton
Oct 17, 2017 - 11:48:39 AM


- Above and below are Total Bellas preview clips for tonight with Nikki Bella getting an update from her surgeon and Nikki talking with Daniel Bryan about John Cena possibly proposing to her.



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 217,000 interactions with 43,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week's 272,000 Twitter interactions with 48,000 unique authors. RAW also had 182,000 Facebook interactions with 123,000 unique authors, down from last week's 237,000 interactions with 161,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- As seen below, Zack Ryder and The New Day received a big crowd for their appearance at the Funko HQ in Everett, Washington today.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • New Segment Announced for the WWE TLC Kickoff Pre-show on Sunday

  • Jinder Mahal Issues WWE Survivor Series Challenge to Brock Lesnar (Video)

  • Why Michael Cole Is on WWE SmackDown, Renee Young - The Singh Brothers, WarGames

  • WWE RAW Superstar Reportedly Taking a Leave of Absence

  • Update on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Happy Diwali from WWE Stars (Video), WWE 2K18

  • WWE RAW Viewership Down for the Final Show Before TLC

  • Big Show Status Update (Video), Cathy Kelley on Tonight's SmackDown, WWE Stock

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Total Bellas Preview Clips, WWE Stars at Funko HQ (Photos)

  • Dolph Ziggler on Bobby Roode (Video), More on WrestleMania 34 Tickets, The Shield

  • Chris Jericho to Host Awards, Asuka on Last Night's RAW Match, RAW Top 10 Video



    		•