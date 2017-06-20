LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Social Score, Randy Orton Hits 1800th Career RKO (Video), Becky Lynch
By Marc Middleton
Jun 20, 2017 - 6:45:20 PM
- Becky Lynch plays Final Fantasy XIV Online with The New Day in this new video from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel:



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 122,000 interactions with 25,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week's 82,000 Twitter interactions with 19,000 unique authors. RAW also had 189,000 Facebook interactions with 125,000 unique authors, down from last week's 249,000 interactions with 173,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- Randy Orton hit his 1800th career RKO at the WWE live event in Indianapolis, Indiana last night. Below is video of Orton hitting the move on WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens:




