WWE
WWE RAW Social Score, Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler Reunite, John Cena Shows Off Lamborghini
By Marc Middleton
Aug 15, 2017 - 6:08:06 PM
- Below is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. Cena shows off his 2006 "Batmobile" Lamborghini Murciélago Coupé and tells a funny story about the only time Dean Ambrose talked to him:



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 106,000 interactions with 24,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week's 94,000 Twitter interactions with 21,000 unique authors. RAW also had 251,000 Facebook interactions with 178,000 unique authors, up from last week's 142,000 interactions with 100,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- As seen below, WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler reunited over the weekend at the Icons of Wrestling signing in Philadelphia.







