LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Social Score, Child Actor Meets Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, The Rock
By Marc Middleton
Feb 21, 2017 - 11:20:56 PM
- The Rock and HBO are partnering again for Rock's new "Rock And A Hard Place" documentary that premieres on March 27th. The doc is inspired by The Great One's own experience with the law as a youth. Below is a preview for the special:



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop. RAW had 124,000 interactions with 26,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week's show, which drew 156,000 Twitter interactions with 33,000 unique authors. RAW also had 258,000 Facebook interactions with 166,000 unique authors, down from last week's show, which drew 302,000 interactions with 195,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- Child actor Sunny Pawar of the "Lion" movie was backstage for last night's RAW in Los Angeles. Below is a photo of Sunny with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Match and Segment Announced for Next Week's WWE SmackDown

  • Alexa Bliss Post-SmackDown Video, American Alpha - Breezango, Fans on WWE 205 Live

  • Austin Aries WWE 205 Live Debut Promo, Alexa Bliss on ESPN, Fans on SmackDown

  • Mick Foley on Tonight's SmackDown Finish, Naomi Reacts to Relinquishing Her Title, RAW

  • SmackDown Dark Match, Daniel Bryan on Getting Back to His Best (Video), Tye Dillinger

  • WWE RAW Top 10, Emma Taunts Bayley with Magazine Feature, Fans on WWE Eras

  • Clip from WWE Studios Movie, Randy Orton on the RKO - Diamond Cutter, WWE PC All Access

  • John Cena Promoting Nintendo Switch, WWE - Loot Crate, The New Day - TMZ Live Video

  • WWE RAW Social Score, Child Actor Meets Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, The Rock

  • Backstage Reaction to The Rock Calling CM Punk During Post-RAW Dark Segment on Monday




    		•