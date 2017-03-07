LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Social Score, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce Video, Stephanie McMahon on WWE Exec
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 7:15:36 PM
- In the video below, WWE NXT Superstars Billie Kay and Peyton Royce search the WWE Performance Center for a place to hang their Breakout Star of the Year Award. They run into Ember Moon, who is in no mood for games.



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop. RAW had 131,000 interactions with 28,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week's show, which drew 97,000 Twitter interactions with 21,000 unique authors. RAW also had 308,000 Facebook interactions with 198,000 unique authors, up from last week's show, which drew 219,000 interactions with 145,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- Multichannel News recently profiled WWE's Senior VP of Digital and Social Content Jayar Donlan as a Master of Social Media. Stephanie McMahon congratulated him in the tweet below and linked to a release on Donlan, which touts WWE's more than 1 billion social media engagements in 2016.




  WWE RAW Social Score, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce Video, Stephanie McMahon on WWE Exec

