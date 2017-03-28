LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Social Score, Big Cass Reacts to Stipulation, New WWE 360 Video
By Marc Middleton
Mar 28, 2017 - 4:10:04 PM
- As seen below, the latest WWE 360 video features WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day on their Pops-Cycle:



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #3 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Love & Hip-Hop and Dancing With The Stars. RAW had 119,000 interactions with 27,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week's 111,000 Twitter interactions with 26,000 unique authors. RAW also had 306,000 Facebook interactions with 199,000 unique authors, up from last week's 241,000 interactions with 156,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- As noted, Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson at WrestleMania 33 will now be a Triple Threat Ladder Match. Cass tweeted the following on the Ladder Match stipulation being added today:




    		•