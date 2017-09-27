LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Social Media Score, Update on the WWE Starrcade Challenge, Total Bellas
By Marc Middleton
Sep 27, 2017 - 2:59:54 PM


- Above and below are preview clips for tonight's Total Bellas episode on the E! network.



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. RAW had 223,000 interactions with 38,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week's 196,000 Twitter interactions with 40,000 unique authors. RAW also had 173,000 Facebook interactions with 122,000 unique authors, down from last week's 177,000 interactions with 126,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- As noted, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson issued a Twitter challenge to WWE Hall of Famers The Rock 'n' Roll Express on Tuesday for a match at the November 25th WWE Starrcade live event in Greensboro, NC. WWE previously announced that both Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson would be in attendance for the event. Morton replied to the challenge earlier, seen below:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Hall of Famers Set for Starrcade Match, Another Match Added Today, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership with Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens In the Main Event

  • CWC Competitor on Tonight's WWE NXT Debut, Marty Jannetty Press for Controversial Facebook Post

  • Charlotte Talks Ronda Rousey Match Rumor, SmackDown Social Score, WWE Starrcade

  • WWE Flashback Friday Schedule, Stephanie McMahon Attends Event, SmackDown Top 10

  • WWE RAW Social Media Score, Update on the WWE Starrcade Challenge, Total Bellas

  • Full Details on the WWE 2K18 Season Pass and DLC

  • New Nikki Bella - DWTS Videos, Enzo Amore - WWE 205 Live Update, Cathy Kelley

  • Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon Promo, Fans on the Second Cell Match, WWE Stars Host Rally

  • Lana Changes Tamina's Look, Top WWE Stars Team After Tapings, The Fashion Files Update



    		•