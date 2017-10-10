LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Social Media Score, Sawyer Fulton on SAnitY, Tonight's SmackDown
By Marc Middleton
Oct 10, 2017 - 4:02:41 PM
- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video. As noted, the show will feature the fallout from Hell In a Cell with AJ Styles vs. new WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, Carmella vs. Becky Lynch and more.



- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 272,000 interactions with 48,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week's 211,000 Twitter interactions with 44,000 unique authors. RAW also had 237,000 Facebook interactions with 161,000 unique authors, up from last week's 151,000 interactions with 107,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- Is Sawyer Fulton looking to get back with WWE NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY? The former member of the group tweeted the following during last night's RAW after The Shield reunited:




