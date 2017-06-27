LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Social Media Score, Sasha Banks on The Revival's Return, Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho
By Marc Middleton
Jun 27, 2017 - 2:29:15 PM
- Below is video of Chris Jericho and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens riding together and having a good time on last night's WWE Ride Along episode. This was filmed last December before the two split up.




- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind the NBA Awards. RAW had 199,000 interactions with 76,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is up from last week's 122,000 Twitter interactions with 25,000 unique authors. RAW also had 255,000 Facebook interactions with 173,000 unique authors, up from last week's 189,000 interactions with 125,000 unique authors on Facebook.

- As noted, The Revival returned to action at last night's pre-RAW WWE Main Event tapings. They faced Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Sasha Banks tweeted the following on Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder making their returns:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Carmella Hypes MITB, More on Tonight's WWE 205 Live Episode, RAW Top 10

  • WWE RAW Social Media Score, Sasha Banks on The Revival's Return, Kevin Owens & Chris Jericho

  • Seth Rollins on Bray Wyatt (Video), WWE NXT Star Turns 26, Akira Tozawa's Look

  • Photos of Former WWE Divas Backstage at RAW, Sheamus and Actor Talk Upcoming Movie (Video)

  • Paul Heyman Congratulates Mauro Ranallo, The Ball Family Backstage Video, No Mercy Details

  • Finn Balor & The Hardys Video, What Happened After RAW, Baron Corbin - LaVar Ball

  • Rapper Says He's Had Talks with WWE (Video), WWE NXT Dark Match Note, Bruno Sammartino

  • Stephanie McMahon Makes Powerful Women List, Arn Anderson Hosting Seminar, WWE Top 10

  • WWE Stars Send Wishes for Eid, Ric Flair Shops for Sneakers (Video), The Revival

  • New Gym Episode from John Cena, Big Pop for WWE NXT Referee, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor




    		•