WWE RAW Slow Motion Video, Charlotte Flair on Dana Brooke's Turn, Birthdays
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 2:37:53 PM
- Below is slow motion video from last night's WWE RAW segment with Seth Rollins and Triple H going to war in Detroit:



- ECW Original Beulah McGillicutty turns 48 years old today while former WCW star Bryan Clark turns 53 and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella turns 43.

- As noted, last night's RAW saw Dana Brooke turn on Charlotte Flair and beat her down. Speculation is that this will lead to the reunion of Dana and Emma as WWE is once again airing vignettes for her return. Charlotte tweeted the following on Dana's turn:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

