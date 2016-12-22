LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Rating Up, Post-Surgery Note on Zack Ryder, Daria and Mandy Rose Video
By Marc Middleton
Dec 23, 2016 - 12:40:24 AM
- WWE NXT Superstars Daria Berenato and Mandy Rose, apparently known as "Dandy," have a festive Christmas celebration in this strange new video:



- The final rating for Monday's WWE RAW was a 2.02, up from last week's 1.93 rating. As noted, Monday's show drew 2.955 million viewers. up from last week's 2.758 million viewers.

- Despite having knee surgery one week ago and being out of action for several months, Zack Ryder seems to be in good spirits as he's visiting Disney this week. He posted the following photo and as you can see, he's using crutches to get around:

Limpin' Ain't Easy @waltdisneyworld #Epcot @rootsoffight @bevsgym

A photo posted by ZACK RYDER (@zryder85) on




