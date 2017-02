WWE RAW Rating, Paige Comments on "Fighting" Movie Work, The Brian Kendrick Video

- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with The Brian Kendrick talking about his assault on Akira Tozawa from this week's WWE 205 Live episode:

Proud of @teamTblanchard @Florence_Pugh and @TheaTrinidadTMT killing it. Some bad ass bitches right there 💪🏻💪🏻 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 21, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- The final rating for this week's WWE RAW was a 2.21, up from last week's 2.16 rating. As noted, the show drew 3.216 million viewers, up from last week's 3.087 million viewers.- Paige recently tweeted props to actress Florence Pugh, and wrestlers Tessa Blanchard & Thea Trinidad, for their work on the "Fighting With My Family" movie from WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions. As noted, Pugh is playing a character based on Paige while Tessa did her in-ring/stunt work. Thea is playing the WWE Divas Champion in the movie, a character based on AJ Lee. Paige tweeted:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here