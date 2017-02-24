LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Rating, Paige Comments on "Fighting" Movie Work, The Brian Kendrick Video
By Marc Middleton
Feb 24, 2017 - 4:26:43 PM
- Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week with The Brian Kendrick talking about his assault on Akira Tozawa from this week's WWE 205 Live episode:



- The final rating for this week's WWE RAW was a 2.21, up from last week's 2.16 rating. As noted, the show drew 3.216 million viewers, up from last week's 3.087 million viewers.

- Paige recently tweeted props to actress Florence Pugh, and wrestlers Tessa Blanchard & Thea Trinidad, for their work on the "Fighting With My Family" movie from WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions. As noted, Pugh is playing a character based on Paige while Tessa did her in-ring/stunt work. Thea is playing the WWE Divas Champion in the movie, a character based on AJ Lee. Paige tweeted:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Network Birthday, Update on Post-WrestleMania WWE NXT Tapings, The Rock, Steve Austin

  • WWE SmackDown Rating, Update on Second Nature Book, Enzo Amore and Big Cass Video

  • WWE RAW Rating, Paige Comments on "Fighting" Movie Work, The Brian Kendrick Video

  • Big Cass Talks Fan Involvement with Enzo Amore, the RAW Tag Team Titles, More

  • WWE on Roman Reigns Records (Video), Scott Stanford Nominated for NYC Emmys, Natalya

  • WWE UK Matches Announced for Tour, Kelly Kelly Talks Possible WWE HOF Ceremony Role (Video)

  • The Rock Trains (Video), Asuka to Make MSG Debut, Xavier Woods Receives Cake from Fan

  • John Cena Tries to Teach The Bellas Chinese, WWE Birthdays, Stephanie McMahon

  • Cathy Kelley on Triple H and Seth Rollins, Rob Van Dam to Present Award, Darren Young

  • Big Show Talks Troops, WWE Stars Model WrestleMania 33 Gear, Props for The Usos




    		•