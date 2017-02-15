LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Rating, Daniel Bryan Workout Clip, Naomi's Custom Title Plates Photo
By Marc Middleton
Feb 17, 2017 - 8:21:51 PM
- The final rating for this week's WWE RAW from Las Vegas was a 2.16, down from last week's 2.20 rating. As noted, this week's show drew 3.087 million viewers, down from last week's 3.115 million viewers.

- SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan continues to train after taking a few months off from the gym. He posted the following video and wrote, "Gettin' work done and aiming for that #DadBod! #PlantStrong #wwe @RehabPlusPHX"




- While WWE has not posted a video of new SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi receiving her custom title plates, they did post this photo of the plates on display backstage at SmackDown on Tuesday:

It's time to #FeelTheGlow ... @trinity_fatu is up on #SDLive NEXT! #WWE

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on




    		•