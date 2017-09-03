





WWE RAW Brand Houseshow Notes (9/2/17): Differences from the 9/1 Show? Cena, Strowman, Reigns, IC Title, more

(2) For both Wichita and Kansas City, Finn Balor defeated Elias in singles matches.



(3) Alexa Bliss retained her Women's Title in a Fatal Four Way that involved Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, and Dana Brooke. Dana Brooke replaced Alicia Fox in comparison to Wichita. No word if they also ran an angle for Alexa and Nia Jax.



(4) John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt in the show's Main Event billed as a "Kansas City Street Fight". Match was described as being aggressive for a houseshow match with weapons, stiff bumps, and guardrail spots performed with brawling in and out of the ring throughout the match.



Chances are with John Cena, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns, their matches were probably advertised well in advance along with the others listed above (Miz and Jeff Hardy matches). Last weekend, John Cena wrestled Samoa Joe, thus it may be likely that Bray Wyatt was filling in for an injured Joe who is now out with a knee injury for 4-6 weeks.



