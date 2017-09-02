





WWE RAW Brand Houseshow Notes (9/1/17): John Cena, Braun Strowman, & Roman Reigns matches and Miz/Jeff Hardy?

Sep 2, 2017



By Tito Jackson Sep 2, 2017 - 8:50:15 PM RAW brand houseshow from Wichita, KS, John Cena wrestled and defeated Bray Wyatt in a singles match. This is notable for two reasons:



(1) John Cena wrestled Samoa Joe at last weekend's houseshows. Joe is now out with a knee injury for 4-6 weeks, as Wyatt may be filling in for Joe on a booked-in-advance show that was advertised to the public.



(2) Cena was not wrestling his No Mercy Pay Per View opponent, Roman Reigns, at this show nor was he tagging with him (to replicate recent RAW shows).



- Roman Reigns was still wrestling Braun Strowman at this 9/1 RAW brand houseshow. Same finish as last week with a Disqualification (Strowman attacking Roman with the steel steps), presumably to present both wrestlers to houseshow attendees as being strong or equals.



- Oddly enough, Intercontinental Champion the Miz wrestled and defeated Jason Jordan on this show (who won a battle royal earlier on the show to earn that shot). Jeff Hardy, who is the Miz's opponent for this upcoming RAW, was in a Triple Threat tag match with his brother Matt Hardy against Dean Ambrose/Seth Rollins and Sheamus/Cesaro. Thus, there was no "dress rehearsal" match between Miz and Jeff on this night.



- Alexa Bliss retained the RAW Women's Title over Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Alicia Fox. What's notable is that after the match, Alexa Bliss ran away scared from Nia Jax to further add to what happened on this week's past RAW.



