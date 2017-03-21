|
- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, which will feature more from the feud between SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and his WrestleMania 33 opponent AJ Styles.
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2017 - 1:16:23 AM
- WWE announced 16,160 fans in attendance for last night's WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
- As seen below, Samoa Joe suffered a small cut above his eye during last night's RAW from Brooklyn. Joe defeated Sami Zayn in the opening match.
