Posted in: WWE
WWE RAW Attendance, Samoa Joe Note from RAW, Shane McMahon - AJ Styles Hype
By Marc Middleton
Mar 21, 2017 - 1:16:23 AM
- Below is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, which will feature more from the feud between SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and his WrestleMania 33 opponent AJ Styles.




- WWE announced 16,160 fans in attendance for last night's WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

- As seen below, Samoa Joe suffered a small cut above his eye during last night's RAW from Brooklyn. Joe defeated Sami Zayn in the opening match.




