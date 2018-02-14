LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Pulls Shane McMahon DVD, Renee Young Hosts Her Own RAW Pre-show, Nia Jax Photo
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2018 - 12:19:04 PM
- Renee Young did her own version of an Instagram RAW pre-show on before Monday's show in San Jose. She noted on Twitter that the new "Backstage Pass" show is a work in progress but they are figuring it out. You can see the show in this YouTube video she linked to:



- WWE has decided to cancel the "Shane McMahon's Craziest Matches" DVD that was just confirmed last month, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. No word yet on why WWE is nixing the DVD for the SmackDown Commissioner but another title to be determined will be released in its place on June 12th.

- Nia Jax tweeted the following preview for a photoshoot she did backstage at RAW:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Two More WWE Injuries, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns News, Possible Huge WrestleMania 34 Match, Triple H's Next Big WWE Change, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, Chris Jericho - NJPW Updates, More

  • This Week's WWE SmackDown Draws Lowest Viewership Since Halloween

  • Braun Strowman at Funko HQ, Mick Foley - WrestleMania 34 Note, SmackDown Top 10

  • Drake Maverick on Jack Gallagher's Gear (Video), SmackDown Social Score, Sheamus - Absolution

  • Lana Celebrates First Win (Videos), Future of WWE Blu-rays Up In the Air, Valentine's Day

  • WWE Hypes Aleister Black Match, Ariya Daivari Promo, WWE Stars Talk Childhood Celebrity Crushes

  • Update on Big Cass, Dolph Ziggler on Going to WrestleMania (Video), JR Tweets Props

  • Bobby Roode Talks US Open Challenge (Video), Lana on Her MMC Win, Big Daddy V

  • Tonight's WWE NXT, Drake Maverick on Mark Andrews & Drew Gulak, Fans on Fastlane

  • Randy Orton on the WWE US Title (Video), Cruiserweight Tournament News, Rusev Congratulates Lana

  • AJ Styles Defends After WWE 205 Live, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable Storyline Note, MMC



    		•