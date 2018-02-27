|
Asuka was scheduled to pick her WrestleMania 34 opponent at last night's WWE RAW in Anaheim, according to Wrestling Observer Radio, but that segment never happened.
WWE Pulls Another Segment from This Week's RAW Episode
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2018 - 4:24:05 PM
We've noted how the rumored matches for WrestleMania 34 are Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.
It is possible that Asuka is waiting to pick Flair after the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, where Flair is scheduled to defend against Ruby Riott in singles action.
As noted, Asuka vs. Jax is scheduled for next Monday's RAW in a rematch from Elimination Chamber. No word yet on how they will officially get to Jax vs. Bliss or Asuka vs. Flair.
