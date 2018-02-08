|
WWE issued the following today:
WWE Promotes Two to Co-Presidents, Vince McMahon Comments
By Marc Middleton
Feb 8, 2018 - 8:52:36 AM
WWE® PROMOTES GEORGE BARRIOS AND MICHELLE WILSON TO CO-PRESIDENTS
STAMFORD, Conn., February 8, 2018 – In recognition of their contributions to four years of record revenues and the successful transformation to a multiplatform business model, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon announced today that George Barrios and Michelle Wilson have been promoted to Co-Presidents and appointed to WWE’s Board of Directors. Barrios and Wilson will continue to report directly to McMahon.
“The successful transformation of our business model has put us in a position to capitalize on all that the changing global media landscape has to offer,” said WWE Chairman & CEO, Vince McMahon. “I am confident that our executive management team, led by Michelle and George, will achieve continued success across key strategic initiatives and ensure our long-term growth.”
