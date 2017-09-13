LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Posts Update on Vince McMahon, Breezango Appears on 205 Live (Video), The New Day
By Marc Middleton
Sep 13, 2017 - 9:13:27 AM
- Below is video of new SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day celebrating after their Street Fight win over The Usos on this week's Sin City SmackDown from Las Vegas. Big E shows off some nasty marks on his triceps.



- As noted, Vince McMahon was attacked and busted open by Kevin Owens on SmackDown after Vince re-instated SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and announced Shane vs. Owens inside the Cell at the October 8th WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view. WWE posted the following update on Vince after the show:

WWE Chairman and CEO Mr. McMahon was on the receiving end of a brutal attack at the hands of Kevin Owens during the shocking conclusion of Sin City SmackDown.

WWE.com has learned that, following the attack, Mr. McMahon did not give comment and refused to be looked at by medical staff.

Stay tuned to WWE.com for more news on this situation as it develops.


- SmackDown Superstars Tyler Breeze and Fandango made a surprise appearance on this week's WWE 205 Live episode to interrupt the latest Power Point presentation from Drew Gulak, arresting him on a fashion felony. It appears Breezango are not going to 205 Live as this was just a comedy segment. WWE bills Breeze at 212 pounds while Fandango is billed at 244 pounds. You can see video below:







