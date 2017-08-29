|
|
|
|
After his hospitalization and surgery back in mid-August, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is set to begin physical therapy, according to a new announcement from WWE and a Facebook post from Flair's fiancee, Wendy Barlow.
|
Posted in:
WWE
WWE Posts Update on Ric Flair's Condition and Recovery
By Marc Middleton
Aug 29, 2017 - 5:50:45 PM
Below is WWE's update along with a tweet from Flair's Twitter account:
Ric Flair to begin physical therapy following health issues
Ric Flair is recovering and set to begin physical therapy following his Aug. 12 hospitalization and subsequent surgery, WWE.com has learned.
Flair’s fiancée, Wendy Barlow, provided an update on her Facebook page regarding the two-time WWE Hall of Famer’s condition.
“He is doing very well for man who has been through so much!” she wrote. “He will begin physical therapy shortly and will be stronger than ever and back out enjoying all the fans sooner than you would think.”
An update from Flair’s official Twitter account this morning was equally optimistic.
“Sometimes you have to get knocked down lower than you have ever been, to stand up taller than you ever were,” the post reads. “Naitch WILL be back!”
Join WWE.com in wishing Flair a speedy and successful recovery.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
*LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE SMACKDOWN 8/29/17
Shelton Benjamin Hypes Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Video), Kurt Angle on John Cena - Roman Reigns
Spoilers on Tonight's WWE SmackDown Episode from Arkansas
How Was WWE RAW Viewership with the Women's Title Match as the Main Event?
WWE RAW Social Score, More on Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss
WWE Posts Update on Ric Flair's Condition and Recovery
Video of Xavier Woods Suffering Injury at WWE Live Event
John Cena vs. Roman Reins to Main Event No Mercy?, The Rock Donates to Hurricane Relief, RAW Top 10
Emma Continues Ranting (Video), Fans on John Cena - Roman Reigns Segment, Titus Worldwide
Nia Jax on Attacking Alexa Bliss (Video), Street Fight After RAW, Xavier Woods Comments