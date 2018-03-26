LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Posts The Ultimate Deletion Uncut, Fans on Braun Strowman, Dana Brooke - Bayley
By Marc Middleton
Mar 26, 2018 - 5:03:53 PM
- WWE posted this "uncut" video of The Ultimate Deletion match that aired on last week's RAW with Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy:



- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Braun Strowman having a tag team partner will hurt or help his chances against RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 65% voted, "Hurt. Strowman works best on his own. Plus, the tag team partner could be the one pinned by The Bar." The rest went with, "Help. Having another Superstar on his side can only benefit The Monster Among Men."

- Dana Brooke and Bayley tweeted the following after teaming together at a weekend WWE live event. They lost to the team of Mickie James and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Dean Ambrose Pulled from WWE's WrestleMania 34 Axxess

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 3/26/18

  • WWE Legend Undergoes Heart Surgery, WWE Photo Shoot Preview for Tonight, Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

  • WWE on Shane McMahon Being Hospitalized, The Miz Welcomed Back Home (Photo), Rousey & Angle

  • Charlotte and Asuka Hype WrestleMania Match, Latest Mic'd Up WWE MMC Video, WWE Stock

  • WWE Posts The Ultimate Deletion Uncut, Fans on Braun Strowman, Dana Brooke - Bayley

  • Video: Mark Henry on His WWE Future and a Possible Return to the Ring

  • Celebs Talks WWE at Nick KCA (Video), The Bar on Braun Strowman (Video), Fans on Brock Lesnar

  • Dana Brooke Sends Warning to Ronda Rousey, More for Tonight's RAW, WWE Network Note

  • Big E on The New Day's Merchandising Power, Chemistry with The Usos, More



    		•