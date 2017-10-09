LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Posts Shane McMahon Update, Jinder Mahal on His HIAC Win, Bobby Roode
By Marc Middleton
Oct 9, 2017 - 8:52:20 AM
- Below is video of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers after Jinder retained over Shinsuke Nakamura at Hell In a Cell last night. Jinder says people said he would never become #1 contender, that he would never become champion but he did. Jinder says Nakamura is out of the picture and he wants to know who is next for him.



- WWE posted the following update on SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon after his loss to Kevin Owens in last night's Hell In a Cell main event:

Shane McMahon medical update following Hell in a Cell Match

DETROIT - SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon has been taken to a local medical facility after leaping from the top of Hell in a Cell and crashing through an announce table during his brutal Falls Count Anywhere Hell in a Cell Match against Kevin Owens.

A preliminary report has determined that Shane may be dealing with multiple injuries, including neck trauma, fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder.

While nothing has been confirmed at this time, WWE.com will continue to monitor Shane’s condition.

Check back with WWE.com for updates as they become available.


- Bobby Roode won his main roster WWE pay-per-view debut with a win over Dolph Ziggler at Hell In a Cell last night. You can see video from the match below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Big Six-Man Match Announced for WWE TLC

  • *LIVE COVERAGE* OF TONIGHT'S WWE RAW 10/9/17

  • WWE Cruiserweight Title Match Announced for TLC

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - TLC Hype, MizTV, Kalisto, Mickie James, More

  • Xavier Woods Shows Off Back Marks from TLC, AJ Styles' US Title Rematch, Eva Marie

  • Kevin Owens Posts Sami Zayn Photo, Xavier Woods on Letting Everyone Down, WWE Top 10

  • AJ Styles on Sami Zayn - Shane McMahon, The Usos on Recent Praise, Fans on HIAC

  • New WWE TLC Promo, Baron Corbin on Not Respecting Others (Video), Natalya - Becky Lynch

  • Kofi Kingston Reacts to HIAC (Video), Kurt Angle's KFC Commercial, Natalya

  • WWE Posts Shane McMahon Update, Jinder Mahal on His HIAC Win, Bobby Roode



    		•