Posted in: WWE
WWE Posts Rare HIAC Match (Video), Charlotte - HIAC Note, Jinder Mahal - Shinsuke Nakamura
By Marc Middleton
Oct 8, 2017 - 6:05:15 PM
- WWE posted this never-before-seen Hell In a Cell match from 2011, which took place as a RAW dark main event. The match features then-WWE Champion John Cena retaining over Dolph Ziggler, Jack Swagger, CM Punk and Alberto Del Rio.



- Charlotte Flair will be in the Social Media Lounge on tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell Kickoff pre-show. Fans can submit their questions with the #AskCharlotte hashtag. Flair will battle SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya on tonight's show.

- Below are videos of WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, The Singh Brothers and Shinsuke Nakamura hyping tonight's match while backstage at a WWE live event on Saturday. Mahal says Nakamura will find out why he's the greatest champion of all-time. Nakamura comments on Mahal's reign coming to an end.







