WWE Posts Injury Update On Bayley And Her Summerslam Status

Aug 5, 2017 - 8:46:16 AM



Aug 5, 2017 - 8:46:16 AM



Cathy Kelley hosted a WWE.COM video update on the shoulder injury that Bayley suffered in her match against Nia Jax on Monday Night Raw last week.



"We can confirm she will undergo a final medical evaluation this coming Monday before Raw in Toronto," Kelley stated. "However, her title match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the Raw women’s championship is now in jeopardy."



We will further update the situation as news becomes available.





(Doc's Notes - Personally, as someone a little taken aback that Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss II was nixed in favor of Bayley returning to the title picture at Summerslam, I view this injury to Bayley, if legitimate - and it doesn't take a doctor to see the replay of her shoulder hitting the mat violently and assume at least a separation - as a possible blessing in disguise for both Bayley and the women's division. Bayley needs a reset, something to distance fan focus from the horrible manner in which she was pushed earlier in the year. Banks vs. Bliss is the hot angle right now and, therefore, it's not time to turn Sasha heel yet. Play the hand you're dealt, WWE, and go with the flow. Of course, it's also possible that this injury is an angle designed to draw sympathy for Bayley that WWE has been otherwise unable to creatively garner on her behalf)



