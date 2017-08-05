LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Posts Injury Update On Bayley And Her Summerslam Status
By The Doc
Aug 5, 2017 - 8:46:16 AM


Cathy Kelley hosted a WWE.COM video update on the shoulder injury that Bayley suffered in her match against Nia Jax on Monday Night Raw last week.

"We can confirm she will undergo a final medical evaluation this coming Monday before Raw in Toronto," Kelley stated. "However, her title match against Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the Raw women’s championship is now in jeopardy."

We will further update the situation as news becomes available.


