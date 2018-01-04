LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Possibly Signing Mae Young Classic Competitor Soon
By Marc Middleton
Jan 4, 2018 - 6:26:34 PM
Candice LeRae is expected to sign with the WWE NXT brand soon, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. LeRae is currently going through the standard signing process but there's no word yet on when she might be signed.

LeRae participated in The Mae Young Classic last year and made it to the quarterfinals, losing to runner-up Shayna Baszler. She picked up tournament wins over Renee Michelle and Nicole Savoy. LeRae also worked two battle royals on NXT TV last year - May 3rd and October 26th.

LeRae is married to NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano, which was acknowledged by WWE during The Mae Young Classic, seen below:



