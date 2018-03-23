LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Possibly Making Character Changes for RAW Superstar Soon
By Marc Middleton
Mar 23, 2018 - 9:26:12 AM
There has been talk about making some sort of change to Bray Wyatt's character, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on what the change might be but some feel it's overdue.

It's possible that Wyatt keeps some affiliation with Matt Hardy after losing The Ultimate Deletion match and The Great War feud this week. As noted, Matt made the following cryptic comments on Wyatt after the match:










