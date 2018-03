WWE Possibly Making Character Changes for RAW Superstar Soon

Bray won't see the sun AGEEN



For years to come



He's #BROKEN out in love#UltimateDELETION https://t.co/tdrAiNcBsX — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 20, 2018

12:41AM UPDATE



SONAR SCAN OF THE LAKE OF REINCARNATION SHOWS NO SIGN OF THE DELETED @WWEBRAYWYATT#ULTIMATEDELETION #RAW — Vanguard1 (@Vanguard1AAR) March 20, 2018

There has been talk about making some sort of change to Bray Wyatt's character, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. No word yet on what the change might be but some feel it's overdue.It's possible that Wyatt keeps some affiliation with Matt Hardy after losing The Ultimate Deletion match and The Great War feud this week. As noted, Matt made the following cryptic comments on Wyatt after the match:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here