WWE Planning A Heel Turn For Daniel Bryan Soon?

Jan 7, 2018 - 9:41:16 PM



One of the most beloved wrestlers of the modern era, Daniel Bryan, could possibly be turning heel soon. According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE could be turning Bryan heel, which would be a part of the on-going story-line involving AJ Styles, Shane McMahon, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and himself.There are rumors going around that WWE could be turning Bryan heel as an attempt to hit his popularity if he does decide to leave the company. Bryan has openly stated that he wants to wrestle for the WWE, but if they can not clear him before his contract ends, he will wrestle elsewhere.