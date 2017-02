WWE Pays Tribute to Chavo Guerrero Sr., WWE Main Event Matches, Holy Foley

- Below is a clip from last night's Holy Foley episode with Mick Foley trying to get Noelle Foley to conquer some of her fears as she continues to train for an in-ring career with WWE:

WWE remembers Chavo Guerrero Sr before Raw pic.twitter.com/zY6KoxFF1D — Logan (@mattcail) February 14, 2017

- WWE taped the following matches last night in Las Vegas for this week's Main Event episode:* Jinder Mahal vs. Sin Cara* Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak- As seen below, WWE opened last night's RAW in Las Vegas with a graphic in memory of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr., who passed away at the age of 68 this weekend.