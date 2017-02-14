|
- Below is a clip from last night's Holy Foley episode with Mick Foley trying to get Noelle Foley to conquer some of her fears as she continues to train for an in-ring career with WWE:
|
WWE
WWE Pays Tribute to Chavo Guerrero Sr., WWE Main Event Matches, Holy Foley
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2017 - 3:35:43 AM
- WWE taped the following matches last night in Las Vegas for this week's Main Event episode:
* Jinder Mahal vs. Sin Cara
* Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak
- As seen below, WWE opened last night's RAW in Las Vegas with a graphic in memory of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr., who passed away at the age of 68 this weekend.
