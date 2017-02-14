LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
WWE
WWE Pays Tribute to Chavo Guerrero Sr., WWE Main Event Matches, Holy Foley
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2017 - 3:35:43 AM
- Below is a clip from last night's Holy Foley episode with Mick Foley trying to get Noelle Foley to conquer some of her fears as she continues to train for an in-ring career with WWE:



- WWE taped the following matches last night in Las Vegas for this week's Main Event episode:

* Jinder Mahal vs. Sin Cara
* Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese and Drew Gulak

- As seen below, WWE opened last night's RAW in Las Vegas with a graphic in memory of former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Chavo Guerrero Sr., who passed away at the age of 68 this weekend.




