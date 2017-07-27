LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE PC Crew Sings to Triple H (Video), Fans on The Revival, RAW Slow Motion Video
By Marc Middleton
Jul 27, 2017 - 3:52:23 PM
- WWE posted this slow motion video from this week's WWE RAW main event, which saw Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeat Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match.



- WWE has a new poll asking fans if The Revival are truly the "top guys" in the RAW tag team division. As of this writing, 71% voted, "No. They need to win the Raw Tag Titles from Cesaro & Sheamus before they can truly lay claim to being the “top guys.”" The rest went with, "Yes. They are the best tag team in WWE, and it’s only a matter of time before they are Raw Tag Champions."

- As noted, Triple H is celebrating his 48th birthday today. WWE Coach Matt Bloom posted this video of the WWE NXT roster singing "happy birthday" to The Game. The video features a sad looking WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels as well. Bloom wrote, "Dear @TripleH, A message from @WWENXT and @ShawnMichaels. Enjoy your birthday and send us any left over cake!"




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Braun Strowman Reportedly Apologizes to Karen Jarrett After Scene at Bar In Nashville

  • WWE PC Crew Sings to Triple H (Video), Fans on The Revival, RAW Slow Motion Video

  • Kurt Angle First Look Promo, Drew McIntyre on Bobby Roode, WWE Immortals Update

  • Triple H's Birthday, Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe This Weekend, Jeff Hardy's Ink

  • Main Roster Superstars Going to WWE NXT?, News on a Possible Superstar Shakeup

  • RAW Brawl In Slow Motion, Fans on New Total Divas Cast Members, Bobby Roode, Aliyah

  • Promo for WWE NXT Tag Team Debuting, Update on Thea Trinidad's Name, Johnny Gargano

  • Hideo Itami on Attacking Kassius Ohno, Former TNA KO Debuts on NXT, Next Week's NXT

  • Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count After Today's Earnings Report

  • Details on the WWE 2K18 Collector's Edition with John Cena




    		•