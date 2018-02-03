LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE Officials Reportedly Not Happy With Mixed Match Challenge Viewership
By Michael Pappas
Feb 3, 2018 - 12:27:55 PM
Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported about The Mixed Match Challenge produced by WWE on Facebook Live. He reports that WWE officials are unhappy that the show has such low viewership.

Meltzer reported this by stating:

"Mixed Match Challenge dropped greatly in viewership. Even before this week’s numbers came in, we had heard that they were very unhappy about the huge drop from week one to week two and key people were already souring on it.

"The second show as really bad. This week’s show felt like a harmless gimmick show but there feels like no important reason to watch."

