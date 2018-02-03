





WWE Officials Reportedly Not Happy With Mixed Match Challenge Viewership

By Michael Pappas Feb 3, 2018



Meltzer reported this by stating:



"Mixed Match Challenge dropped greatly in viewership. Even before this week’s numbers came in, we had heard that they were very unhappy about the huge drop from week one to week two and key people were already souring on it.



"The second show as really bad. This week’s show felt like a harmless gimmick show but there feels like no important reason to watch."







