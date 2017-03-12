LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
WWE Office Releases, Promo for New WWE NXT Guide, Video of WWE Stars In Germany
By Marc Middleton
Mar 12, 2017 - 1:40:10 PM
- Below is video of various WWE Superstars and celebrities on the recent tour of Germany:



- Below is a promo for "The Future Is Now" guide to WWE NXT that releases on April 11th. You can pre-order the book on Amazon at this link for just $22.



- There were some WWE office changes this week as several top social media officials were released, according to PWInsider. That division is reportedly being folded into the WWE Digital department. There was said to be some shock over the releases internally as the company is going into WrestleMania 33.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

