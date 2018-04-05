LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE Nominated for Webby Awards, John Cena - Desus & Mero Extended Cut Video, More
By Marc Middleton
Apr 5, 2018 - 6:01:39 PM
- John Cena appeared on Viceland's Desus & Mero show earlier this week to talk WWE, the new Blockers movie and more. Below is the extended cut of their interview:



- Below are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE SmackDown in Nashville, the final show before WrestleMania 34:



- WrestleMania 33 has been nominated for a 2018 Webby Award in the "Social Content & Marketing - Event" category. The WWE Champions mobile video game has been nominated for Best Sports Game. Voting is now open at WebbyAwards.com.

- Scott Dawson of The Revival tweeted this quick clip of he and Bayley training for WrestleMania 34. The Revival will compete in the fifth-annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal while Bayley will compete in the inaugural WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal. Both matches will air on the Kickoff pre-show.







Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

  • Backstage Talk on Rusev Possibly Asking for His WWE Release

  • Titus Worldwide Films, WWE on Carmella Milestone, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, Jeff Jarrett

  • Triple H Joins "#DadSquad" (Video), Ricochet Talks WWE NXT Takeover (Video), More

  • Aleister Black vs. Andrade Almas Preview, Match for Saturday's WWE NXT TV Tapings, More

  • WWE Nominated for Webby Awards, John Cena - Desus & Mero Extended Cut Video, More

  • Former WCW Announcer at RAW (Photos), WWE Stars Talk WrestleMania Dream Opponents, More

  • The Miz on The McMahons Believing In Him, His Match Being the WrestleMania Main Event, Social Media

  • AJ Styles Talks Recent Injury, In-Ring Chemistry with Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan

  • Ethan Carter III Talks Ladder Match (Video), Charlotte Flair's Birthday, More

  • Carmella on Making History, Sheamus Trains with Tony Nese, WWE - IG, SmackDown Social



    		•