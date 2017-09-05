LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE No Mercy Theme, New Song from Elias (Video), Reby Hardy Reacts to RAW - Christmas
By Marc Middleton
Sep 5, 2017 - 1:24:27 AM
- As noted, Elias wrestled Kalisto in a match before last night's WWE RAW in Omaha, which will air on this week's Main Event episode. Below is video of Elias performing his latest song, taking a shot at the city:



- The official theme song for WWE's No Mercy pay-per-view is "No Mercy" by KIT.

- As noted, WWE announced yesterday that RAW will air live on Christmas Night and New Year's Night for the first time ever this year. Matt Hardy's wife Reby Hardy took to Twitter and posted the following reaction to the news:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Backstage News on Recent Incident with Baron Corbin and WWE's Dr. Joseph Maroon

  • Post-RAW Video of Big Show, Jeff Hardy's Wife on the RAW - Christmas Decision, Fatal 4 Way

  • Jason Jordan on His Match with John Cena, Nia Jax Post-RAW Video, Fans on No Mercy

  • Fatal 5 Way Set for WWE 205 Live, Emma on Nia Jax, WWE - Pediatric Cancer Awareness

  • WWE No Mercy Theme, New Song from Elias (Video), Reby Hardy Reacts to RAW - Christmas

  • Elias on WWE Main Event, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton Promo, Vince McMahon

  • John Cena and His Mom In New Commercial, WWE Stock & Viewership Notes, Sin Cara

  • Women's Title Match Changed for WWE No Mercy, Another New Match Announced

  • Title Match Added to the WWE No Mercy Pay-Per-View Card

  • John Cena In Tonight's WWE RAW Opener, Title Match Announced for No Mercy (Videos)



    		•