Posted in: WWE
WWE No Mercy Kickoff Pre-show Video, Jason Jordan on The Miz (Video), Stephanie McMahon
By Marc Middleton
Sep 24, 2017 - 6:59:25 PM
- Below is the WWE No Mercy Kickoff pre-show video for tonight. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be in the Social Media Lounge on tonight's Kickoff.



- Stephanie McMahon turns 41 years old today while WWE NXT star Shane Thorne turns 32, former WWE star Chris Nowinski turns 39, women's wrestler April Hunter turns 43 and former ECW star Chilly Willy turns 48.

- Below is video of Jason Jordan cutting a promo on WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz before their title match at tonight's No Mercy pay-per-view. The video also shows footage of Jordan in action at the WWE live event in Sacramento this weekend.




