Posted in: WWE WWE Network Working on a New Feature, New Teaser Video from Erick Rowan, More
By Marc Middleton
Jan 14, 2017 - 1:34:17 PM
- Erick Rowan continues to post cryptic videos with sheep masks as he works towards returning to action from a torn rotator cuff injury. The WWE SmackDown Superstar posted the following video this weekend:
- Cathy Kelley looks at Twitter beef between Lana, Rusev and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho on Twitter:
- WWE Network officials are working to make content available for downloading so subscribers can watch programming while they're offline, according to PWInsider. Netflix recently did the same thing.
- The Hard Knocks South gym in Tampa posted this clip of RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro this weekend: