WWE Network Collections for Monday, Rob Gronkowski on The Hype Bros (Video), Tyler Breeze

By Marc Middleton
Dec 1, 2017 - 9:38:50 AM
- Below is the first video in the new "UpUpDownDown" FIFA 18 Superstar tournament, featuring Tyler Breeze vs. Apollo Crews. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar, Becky Lynch, Noam Dar and others appear in the video as well:
- New WWE Network Collections on Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn will be added to the service this coming Monday. WWENetworkNews.com has the full content listing for "Shinsuke Nakamura: Rock Star" at this link and the listing for "Sami Zayn: Never Be The Same" at this link.
- NFL star Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots tweeted the following in response to his good friend Mojo Rawley turning on Zack Ryder during this week's SmackDown. The Gronk has often appeared at WWE events with Mojo and made a special appearance for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 this year, which Mojo won.