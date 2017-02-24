LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE Network Birthday, Update on Post-WrestleMania WWE NXT Tapings, The Rock, Steve Austin
By Marc Middleton
Feb 24, 2017 - 4:27:12 PM
- Cathy Kelley looks at WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and The Rock being backstage for Monday's RAW in Los Angeles from the Staples Center:



- The post-WrestleMania 33 WWE NXT TV tapings on Wednesday, April 5th from Full Sail University went on sale this morning and quickly sold out. The next NXT tapings have been confirmed for Wednesday, April 19th. Tickets for those tapings go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 10am.

- Today marks 3 years since the WWE Network launched. Below are tweets from WWE, Stephanie McMahon and Cathy Kelley on the milestone:










Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Network Birthday, Update on Post-WrestleMania WWE NXT Tapings, The Rock, Steve Austin

  • WWE SmackDown Rating, Update on Second Nature Book, Enzo Amore and Big Cass Video

  • WWE RAW Rating, Paige Comments on "Fighting" Movie Work, The Brian Kendrick Video

  • Big Cass Talks Fan Involvement with Enzo Amore, the RAW Tag Team Titles, More

  • WWE on Roman Reigns Records (Video), Scott Stanford Nominated for NYC Emmys, Natalya

  • WWE UK Matches Announced for Tour, Kelly Kelly Talks Possible WWE HOF Ceremony Role (Video)

  • The Rock Trains (Video), Asuka to Make MSG Debut, Xavier Woods Receives Cake from Fan

  • John Cena Tries to Teach The Bellas Chinese, WWE Birthdays, Stephanie McMahon

  • Cathy Kelley on Triple H and Seth Rollins, Rob Van Dam to Present Award, Darren Young

  • Big Show Talks Troops, WWE Stars Model WrestleMania 33 Gear, Props for The Usos




    		•