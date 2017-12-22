





WWE Names Top 25 Matches of 2017, AJ Styles Comments on #1, WWE Stars Thank YouTube Subscribers

- The WWE website has named their top 25 matches of 2017 at



25. Roman Reigns vs. Cesaro — Intercontinental Championship Match (Raw, Dec. 11)

24. Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Chris Jericho — Triple Threat United States Championship Match (SmackDown LIVE, July 25)

23. Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura — NXT Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

22. John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt vs. Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin — WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match (Elimination Chamber)

21. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley — Raw Women’s Championship Match (Raw, Feb. 13)

20. Gentleman Jack Gallagher vs. TJP vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Noam Dar — Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match (205 Live, Feb. 7)

19. Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns — Universal Championship Match (Royal Rumble)

18. SAnitY vs. The Undisputed ERA vs. The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong — WarGames Match (NXT TakeOver: WarGames)

17. Finn Bálor vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt — Fatal 5-Way Match (Extreme Rules)

16. Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream (NXT TakeOver: WarGames)

15. Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar — Universal Championship Match (WrestleMania)

14. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins (Raw, May 29)

13. Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro & Sheamus — Raw Tag Team Championship Match (WWE No Mercy)

12. Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles (WrestleMania 33)

11. The Usos vs. The New Day — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (WWE Battleground)

10. Finn Bálor vs. Seth Rollins vs. The Miz — Triple Threat Match (Raw, May 1)

9. Big Show vs. Braun Strowman (Raw, Feb. 20)

8. The Authors of Pain vs. #DIY vs. The Revival — Triple Threat NXT Tag Team Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Orlando)

7. “The Demon” Finn Bálor vs. AJ Styles (WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs)

6. Asuka vs. Ember Moon — NXT Women’s Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn)

5. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles — Champion vs. Champion Match (Survivor Series)

4. The New Day vs. The Usos — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (SummerSlam Kickoff)

3. Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne — WWE United Kingdom Championship Match (NXT TakeOver: Chicago)

2. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman — Fatal 4-Way Universal Championship Match (SummerSlam)

1. AJ Styles vs. John Cena — WWE Championship Match (Royal Rumble)



The current WWE Champion commented on the #1 match with Cena:



“That rivalry was something people wanted to see and thought would never happen. People knew what they were in store for: Two guys who bring out the best in each other. If you saw me before this match, you’d see a smile on my face because I knew something great was about to happen.”



