WWE NXT Year End Award Winners Announced (Photos)

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

The following WWE NXT Year End Awards were announced on tonight's NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" pre-show:* Takeover of the Year: Dallas, Beginning, Brooklyn, Toronto (no winner announced)* Tag Team of the Year:, American Alpha, TM-61, The Authors of Pain, DIY* Breakout Star of the Year:, No Way Jose, Ember Moon, Andrade "Cien" Almas, Sanity* Female Competitor of the Year:, Bayley, Nia Jax* Male Competitor of the Year:, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode* Best Competitor of the Year:, Bayley, Nia Jax, Asuka, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode* Match of the Year:, Finn Bálor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TV, July 13, 2016), Asuka vs. Mickie James (NXT TakeOver: Toronto), American Alpha vs. The Revival (NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: The End), Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas), Bayley vs. Asuka (NXT TakeOver: Dallas), Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe (No. 1 Contender's 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, NXT TV, Feb. 17, 2016), Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Steel Cage Match, NXT TakeOver: The End), Bayley vs. Nia Jax (NXT TV, July 20, 2016), Tye Dillinger vs. Bobby Roode (NXT TakeOver: Toronto), Neville vs. Finn Bálor (NXT TV, March 2, 2016), Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto), American Alpha vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TV, July 6, 2016)