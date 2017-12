WWE NXT Women's Title Match Set, New Shayna Baszler NXT Promo, Fatal 4 Way Update

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- This week's WWE NXT episode saw Lars Sullivan defeat Roderick Strong to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way that will determine the challenger for NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at "Takeover: Philly" during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. That Fatal 4 Way has been confirmed for next Wednesday's episode with Lars vs. Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Killian Dain. Below is video from the undefeated Lars vs. Strong:- WWE has also announced that next week's episode will feature NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon going up against Peyton Royce. The title will be on the line.- Below is the latest vignette for Shayna Baszler's NXT TV debut. The Mae Young Classic runner-up is expected to make an appearance on NXT in the next few weeks.