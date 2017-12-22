LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Women's Title Match Set, New Shayna Baszler NXT Promo, Fatal 4 Way Update
By Marc Middleton
Dec 22, 2017 - 7:04:48 AM
- This week's WWE NXT episode saw Lars Sullivan defeat Roderick Strong to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way that will determine the challenger for NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at "Takeover: Philly" during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. That Fatal 4 Way has been confirmed for next Wednesday's episode with Lars vs. Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Killian Dain. Below is video from the undefeated Lars vs. Strong:



- WWE has also announced that next week's episode will feature NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon going up against Peyton Royce. The title will be on the line.

- Below is the latest vignette for Shayna Baszler's NXT TV debut. The Mae Young Classic runner-up is expected to make an appearance on NXT in the next few weeks.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Commercial free for first hour of Raw and Smackdown

  • The Rock on Having Fun In WWE, Fans on Main Roster Impacts In 2018, Total Divas Preview

  • The Usos Say Recent Match was a Slap In the Face, Talk Recent Changes and WrestleMania 34

  • Dean Ambrose Return Update, Jeff Hardy Q&A Video, Summer Rae Visits Kids (Photo)

  • Becky Lynch Update, WWE Looks at Records Broken In 2017 (Video), WWE Network

  • WWE Stars Overseas to Meet Troops, Ric Flair Q&A Video, Rusev and Lana Clip

  • Paul Heyman on Braun Strowman's Comments, Luke Gallows' Birthday, Brie Bella

  • Vince McMahon Sells WWE Stock to Fund New Football Venture

  • This Week's Total Divas Draws Second Best Viewership of Season 6

  • Update on Rich Swann and His Wife Following Recent Domestic Arrest



    		•