LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Women's Title Match Official for "Takeover: Orlando"
By Marc Middleton
Mar 9, 2017 - 2:15:30 AM
Ember Moon vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka is now official for the NXT "Takeover: Orlando" event during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

As of this writing, this is the only confirmed match for Takeover. Other expected matches include Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode, The Revival vs. DIY vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain and eight-person action with SAnitY vs. Roderick Strong, No Way Jose, Tye Dillinger and a partner.

The 14th Takeover event will take place on Saturday, April 1st from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Paul Heyman Warns Kevin Owens to Hype Live Event (Video), The Miz and His Parents, Birthdays

  • Kurt Angle WWE Merchandise, New WWE NXT Debut Vignette, Fans on Women's History Spirit

  • WWE NXT Title Match Update, The Authors of Pain Challenged (Video), Fans on NXT

  • WWE NXT Women's Title Match Official for "Takeover: Orlando"

  • WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Themes, Aleister Black's TV Debut, Ember Moon

  • The Rock Comments on Women's Wrestler, New WWE DVD Trailer, WWE Stock

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership with AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton?

  • TJ Perkins Talks Shinsuke Nakamura Match, SmackDown Social Score, Sasha Banks Photos

  • Post-WrestleMania Feuds Advertised, Fans on The Rock Wrestling Again, Women's Day

  • Daniel Bryan Teases a Return to the Ring After Leaving WWE?




    		•