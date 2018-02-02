LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Title Matches on Valentine's Day, Shawn Michaels Praises NXT Superstars, Ember Moon
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2018 - 12:09:05 PM
- Below is video of WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon backstage at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia. The video was recorded before Moon made her surprise entrance in the first-ever women's Rumble match later that night. Moon talks about making history and representing her brand in the first women's Rumble, calling it a dream come true. Moon predicted that she would rise to the challenge and that it would be the best day ever. Moon also talks about being around the Legends she grew up watching and says the little kid in her was jumping for joy, wanting to pull out her autograph book. Moon entered the Rumble at #23 and was eliminated by winner Asuka after 6 minutes & 14 seconds. She had 0 eliminations.



- The February 14th Valentine's Day edition of NXT TV will feature new #1 contender Roderick Strong getting his title shot from WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne. The Valentine's main event will feature Shayna Baszler vs. NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon in a rematch from the "Takeover: Philadelphia" show, which Moon won.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels tweeted the following props to the NXT roster for their work at "Takeover: Philadelphia" last weekend, including Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas for their main event match. Michaels often works with the NXT talents on the road and at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He tweeted:










