Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Title Matches Airing Soon, Kane & Sting In Commercial, Triple H Congratulates Band
By Marc Middleton
Nov 30, 2017 - 1:30:16 PM
- Below is a new WWE 2K18 holiday commercial with Kane and WWE Hall of Famer Sting:



- An upcoming episode of WWE NXT will feature three title matches, likely airing on December 20th. Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish vs. NXT Tag Team Champions SAnitY, Sonya Deville vs. NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon and Tyler Bate vs. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne were all taped for the same episode last night at Full Sail University. Fabian Aichner vs. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas was also taped but apparently for the December 13th episode and it may have been non-title.

- WWE NXT Loud artist Code Orange are having a big week as they were nominated for "Best Metal Performance" at the Grammys and their "Forever" album was named to Rolling Stone's list of 50 Best Albums of 2017. The band performed Aleister Black's theme song at NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" earlier this year and provided the theme song for the show. WWE has congratulated the band on social media and WWE.com this week. They also received this shout-out from Triple H:




