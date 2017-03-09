LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
WWE NXT Title Match Update, The Authors of Pain Challenged (Video), Fans on NXT
By Marc Middleton
Mar 9, 2017 - 4:18:19 AM
- This week's WWE NXT episode saw NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain attack The Ealy Brothers before a match was to take place. In the video below, Gabriel and Uriel issue a challenge to Akam and Rezar for next week.



- NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that the winner of next week's match between Kassius Ohno and NXT Champion Bobby Roode will go on to defend against Shinsuke Nakamura at "Takeover: Orlando" during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

- As seen below, 70% of fans on Twitter gave this week's NXT a thumbs up with over 1800 votes:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Paul Heyman Warns Kevin Owens to Hype Live Event (Video), The Miz and His Parents, Birthdays

  • Kurt Angle WWE Merchandise, New WWE NXT Debut Vignette, Fans on Women's History Spirit

  • WWE NXT Title Match Update, The Authors of Pain Challenged (Video), Fans on NXT

  • WWE NXT Women's Title Match Official for "Takeover: Orlando"

  • WWE NXT "Takeover: Orlando" Themes, Aleister Black's TV Debut, Ember Moon

  • The Rock Comments on Women's Wrestler, New WWE DVD Trailer, WWE Stock

  • How Was WWE SmackDown Viewership with AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton?

  • TJ Perkins Talks Shinsuke Nakamura Match, SmackDown Social Score, Sasha Banks Photos

  • Post-WrestleMania Feuds Advertised, Fans on The Rock Wrestling Again, Women's Day

  • Daniel Bryan Teases a Return to the Ring After Leaving WWE?




    		•